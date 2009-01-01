 New to skis
Thread: New to skis

  1. Today, 07:46 PM #1
    ds25
    ds25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Posts
    2

    New to skis

    Hi everyone

    I recently discovered this forum as I begin my adventure into the world of jet skis. I recently purchased two skis that have been sat for a while (I am told winterized but we will see), and am looking for resources to help get me oriented with the maintenance and rebuilding

    The skis are old and seem to have been well maintained when they were used, but with time and being sat for a while have deteriorated and may need some work. They do start, but struggle a little and need throttle to not die. I am reasonably proficient working on engines (I do my own car and motorcycle maintenance) and am confident I can get them ticking nicely again

    On my list is carb rebuild, clean/replace the fuel filter, new spark plugs, and replace the fuel and oil lines from OEM.

    Any recommendations for carb rebuild kits greatly appreciated. I have read not to go with aftermarket but stick to Mikuni kits. This seems to be the right one but I am pleasantly surprised at the price... https://www.watercraftsuperstore.net...&json_search=1).

    Look forward to getting suck in, and thanks in advance for pointers and tips

    Thanks all
  2. Today, 08:15 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,865

    Re: New to skis

    Welcome to the site.

    You’ll receive more input/posts if you disclose the year make and models.
  3. Today, 08:29 PM #3
    ds25
    ds25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Posts
    2

    Re: New to skis

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    Welcome to the site.

    You’ll receive more input/posts if you disclose the year make and models.
    Ah - sorry about that, not sure what I was thinking! Yamaha 1995 WaveRaider RA700AT, and Yamaha 1998 WaveRunner GP760X
