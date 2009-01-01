|
Mystery engine mount identification - Superjet
Hi guys.
Bought a 1990 sn superjet last week. One engine mount looks a bit sketchy, on the way out or already gone. Weirdly its the only mount that looks like it's original superjet, the other 3 mounts have a square base. I'll like to replace the broken mount to match the other 3 (assuming the other 3 look good to you guys?)
Attached are some photos of the mounts, I think they must be from another model, can anyone identify them? and confirm if they are the same height as the stock superjet ones?
Mount-JS.jpg
I've also notices a lack of engine spacers between the blocks, would someone be able send me the size of the standard spacers and I'll cut some out?
Thanks, Alan.
