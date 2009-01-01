Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mystery engine mount identification - Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Scotland Posts 7 Mystery engine mount identification - Superjet Hi guys.



Bought a 1990 sn superjet last week. One engine mount looks a bit sketchy, on the way out or already gone. Weirdly its the only mount that looks like it's original superjet, the other 3 mounts have a square base. I'll like to replace the broken mount to match the other 3 (assuming the other 3 look good to you guys?)



Attached are some photos of the mounts, I think they must be from another model, can anyone identify them? and confirm if they are the same height as the stock superjet ones?



Mount-JS.jpg



I've also notices a lack of engine spacers between the blocks, would someone be able send me the size of the standard spacers and I'll cut some out?



Thanks, Alan.

