 (New) UMI throttle
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:06 AM #1
    x2
    x2 is offline
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    725

    (New) UMI throttle

    New never seen water. $65.00 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:09 AM #2
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is online now
    Frequent Poster RowdyRowdyKraig's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    261

    Re: (New) UMI throttle

    Is it straight pull? I think I mightve pmd you on marketplace


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:12 AM #3
    x2
    x2 is offline
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    725

    Re: (New) UMI throttle

    Quote Originally Posted by RowdyRowdyKraig View Post
    Is it straight pull? I think I might’ve pmd you on marketplace


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Its the normal one. I would say straight. I had the other it was more angled.
    Last edited by x2; Today at 11:13 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:44 AM #4
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is online now
    Frequent Poster RowdyRowdyKraig's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    261

    Re: (New) UMI throttle

    Ok let me know your PayPal.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jetskidude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 