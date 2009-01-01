Brand New Matched Set of SBN 46 Carbs - $520 usd Shipped
I have a brand new matched set of Mikuni SBN 46 carbs I bought last year. I finally set them this year and ran for about a month, they were taken off the manifold just last week. The throttle shaft on carb 2 was cut just enough to remove the threaded portion and left as long as possible for any possible length changes later on. $520 usd shipped to anywhere in Canada or the lower 48. Selling to put the funds toward a house purchase down payment.