 Brand New Matched Set of SBN 46 Carbs - $520 usd Shipped
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:10 PM #1
    Pro-pulsion
    Pro-pulsion is offline
    Frequent Poster Pro-pulsion's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    167

    Brand New Matched Set of SBN 46 Carbs - $520 usd Shipped

    I have a brand new matched set of Mikuni SBN 46 carbs I bought last year. I finally set them this year and ran for about a month, they were taken off the manifold just last week. The throttle shaft on carb 2 was cut just enough to remove the threaded portion and left as long as possible for any possible length changes later on. $520 usd shipped to anywhere in Canada or the lower 48. Selling to put the funds toward a house purchase down payment.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Pro-pulsion; Today at 01:15 PM.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 