**FOR SALE** New build, EME carbon mix, freestyle ski. Many new parts, (Too many to list here) New ROID hull, Yamaha 62t 701 with Girdled ADA head, 35cc domes, Factory pipe, RRP Pole, steering, bars, and pad, Hooker impeller, with TBM 75mm pump stuffer, Thrust trim, all new cables, turf, rebuilt carbs, and much much more. Over $12,500.00 in parts alone, not even mentioning 30-40 hours labor to build. $12,000 located In Janesville WI 53545, can be seen at ROCK COUNTY JET SKI. I am NOT interested in ANY trades. Will NOT ship. Local cash only sale.