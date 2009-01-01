 F.S. EME ROID Carbon Freestyle ski $12,000
  Today, 09:39 AM
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,418

    F.S. EME ROID Carbon Freestyle ski $12,000

    **FOR SALE** New build, EME carbon mix, freestyle ski. Many new parts, (Too many to list here) New ROID hull, Yamaha 62t 701 with Girdled ADA head, 35cc domes, Factory pipe, RRP Pole, steering, bars, and pad, Hooker impeller, with TBM 75mm pump stuffer, Thrust trim, all new cables, turf, rebuilt carbs, and much much more. Over $12,500.00 in parts alone, not even mentioning 30-40 hours labor to build. $12,000 located In Janesville WI 53545, can be seen at ROCK COUNTY JET SKI. I am NOT interested in ANY trades. Will NOT ship. Local cash only sale.

    John
    watcon@watcon.com
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by john zigler; Today at 09:46 AM.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web site

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 