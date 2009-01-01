 550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600
  Today, 07:42 PM #1
    MrSki
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    10,874

    550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600

    550 SX Kawi Reed motor with less than 10 hours on rebuild.

    MrSki ported cylinder, 180 degree exhaust timing, 76.0mm Wiseco pistons, milled head with 180 PSI compression, crank rebuilt all new bearings and rods, trued and welded by Crankworks Tempe, AZ.

    Keihin carb rebuilt and jetted to match PJS 1/2 pipe. Dual cooling lines off the pump. 16 pitch prop.

    Equipped with lanyard stop button. This boat is fast and ready to race. I know. I built it.

    Local pick up only.

    $1,600

    PM if interested.
  Today, 08:04 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,319

    Re: 550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600

    Shouldn't last long at that price!!

    Glws
