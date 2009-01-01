Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2005 Location AZ Posts 10,874 550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600 550 SX Kawi Reed motor with less than 10 hours on rebuild.



MrSki ported cylinder, 180 degree exhaust timing, 76.0mm Wiseco pistons, milled head with 180 PSI compression, crank rebuilt all new bearings and rods, trued and welded by Crankworks Tempe, AZ.



Keihin carb rebuilt and jetted to match PJS 1/2 pipe. Dual cooling lines off the pump. 16 pitch prop.



Equipped with lanyard stop button. This boat is fast and ready to race. I know. I built it.



Local pick up only.



$1,600



PM if interested. Attached Images PA090104.jpg (113.8 KB, 6 views)

PA090104.jpg (113.8 KB, 6 views) PA090102.jpg (136.2 KB, 6 views)

PA090102.jpg (136.2 KB, 6 views) PA090100.jpg (119.7 KB, 9 views)

PA090100.jpg (119.7 KB, 9 views) PA090099.jpg (140.4 KB, 6 views)

PA090099.jpg (140.4 KB, 6 views) PA090098.jpg (111.9 KB, 6 views)

PA090098.jpg (111.9 KB, 6 views) PA090097.jpg (126.7 KB, 5 views) 1993 Laser Jet F15 - Mild port to PJS Cylinder.

1992 Laser Jet F14 - Raced in 1992 World Finals.

1992 550 SX - PJS Secret Weapon Big Bore, Kind of fast, LOL.

1989 JS 550 - PJS motor Dual 46's, 50 MPH on GPS.

1989 Wet Jet - Upgraded 1994 50 HP motor & exhaust. 45 MPH, yee ha!

1986 JS 550 - Engine built. Working on fiberglass!

1976 JS 400 - Pretty much just a shell. Sure want to restore this some day! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,319 Re: 550 SX - fresh rebuild - Phoenix, AZ - $1,600 Shouldn't last long at that price!!



Glws http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules