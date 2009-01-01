550 SX Kawi Reed motor with less than 10 hours on rebuild.
MrSki ported cylinder, 180 degree exhaust timing, 76.0mm Wiseco pistons, milled head with 180 PSI compression, crank rebuilt all new bearings and rods, trued and welded by Crankworks Tempe, AZ.
Keihin carb rebuilt and jetted to match PJS 1/2 pipe. Dual cooling lines off the pump. 16 pitch prop.
Equipped with lanyard stop button. This boat is fast and ready to race. I know. I built it.
Local pick up only.
$1,600
PM if interested.
1993 Laser Jet F15 - Mild port to PJS Cylinder.
1992 Laser Jet F14 - Raced in 1992 World Finals.
1992 550 SX - PJS Secret Weapon Big Bore, Kind of fast, LOL.
1989 JS 550 - PJS motor Dual 46's, 50 MPH on GPS.
1989 Wet Jet - Upgraded 1994 50 HP motor & exhaust. 45 MPH, yee ha!
1986 JS 550 - Engine built. Working on fiberglass!
1976 JS 400 - Pretty much just a shell. Sure want to restore this some day!