Thread: Shipping

    Shipping

    Hello all

    I found a X2 hull with an engine and some other parts but no trailer for sale. I am hoping to ship it from Howell NJ to Lake Geneva WI. What company do you recommend? I saw there is a guy on here who owns UniShippers. Do you recommend that?
    Re: Shipping

    I have used freightquote.com a few times in the past.
