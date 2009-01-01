Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Shipping #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 95 Shipping Hello all



I found a X2 hull with an engine and some other parts but no trailer for sale. I am hoping to ship it from Howell NJ to Lake Geneva WI. What company do you recommend? I saw there is a guy on here who owns UniShippers. Do you recommend that? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,318 Re: Shipping I have used freightquote.com a few times in the past. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) fastgtfairlane Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules