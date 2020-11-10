Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2000 XL 1200 hard start? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 415 2000 XL 1200 hard start? Helping out a friend. He has a 2000 XL 1200 that has start to give a hard start. its to the pont that last few times he said he had to use starting fluid to get it start at the start of the day. Then he could ride around and shut it off and it would start right back up. Where would you guys start?



other problem is the exaust was leaking and filling the hull with water. Please see pics. its missing a bolt and can see where the water is leaking. im going to order the new gaskets and bolt. Could this have to do with the hard start?



#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 415 Re: 2000 XL 1200 hard start? Pics



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,859 Re: 2000 XL 1200 hard start? start by rebuilding carbs and accelerator pump.



