 2000 XL 1200 hard start?
  Today, 04:52 PM
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is online now
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    415

    2000 XL 1200 hard start?

    Helping out a friend. He has a 2000 XL 1200 that has start to give a hard start. its to the pont that last few times he said he had to use starting fluid to get it start at the start of the day. Then he could ride around and shut it off and it would start right back up. Where would you guys start?

    other problem is the exaust was leaking and filling the hull with water. Please see pics. its missing a bolt and can see where the water is leaking. im going to order the new gaskets and bolt. Could this have to do with the hard start?

    thanks again guys
  Today, 04:54 PM
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is online now
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    415

    Re: 2000 XL 1200 hard start?

    Pics

  Today, 05:18 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,859

    Re: 2000 XL 1200 hard start?

    start by rebuilding carbs and accelerator pump.
  Today, 05:26 PM
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is online now
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    415

    Re: 2000 XL 1200 hard start?

    Do you know what pop off should be? Also wheres the best place for parts? I'm a seadoo guy ...never work on these...do you need to take the pipe off to get to the carbs?

