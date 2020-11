Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc vintage parts 650 and 750 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2008 Location Manchester TN Age 34 Posts 826 Misc vintage parts 650 and 750 44 WC velocity stacks $50 each

650 dual 38 carb intake $50

750 ride plates $75 each

WC domes $75

Yami ADA domes 24cc $50

Yami 61x flywheel and stator from a running ski $100



