Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo xp x4 787 heads and nozzle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Wisconsin Age 32 Posts 27 Seadoo xp x4 787 heads and nozzle Some extra parts I will not be using:

- PSI genesis III head fully adjustable compression great shape $400 shipped

- Buckshot head (shell only) $140 shipped

- twist head with great 40cc domes $220 shipped

- 2 sets of brand new 38cc twist domes $110 a set shipped

- 1 set of new 40cc twist domes $110 shipped

- west coast nozzle with rings 86/89 rings now $375 shipped



Best way to get ahold of me is call or text my cell (920) 242-4132 Attached Images 20201108_114322.jpg (2.74 MB, 14 views)

