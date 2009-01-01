Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rxt 215 sending unit #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 58 Rxt 215 sending unit Hi guys,

I got a sensor code on my dash on my 2005 Rxt215 and the gas gauge says fuel low with a full tank. I replaced the sending unit but still having the same issue and now the ski is idling high with the new sending unit. Is there a reset that has to be done to fix the sensor and the high idle with the new sending unit or is there another sensor that needs to be changed? Thanks in advance 750sx

#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 58 Re: Rxt 215 sending unit So it seems the high idle went away with a couple start ups but still have the sensor issue, gauge says tank is empty when it’s full 750sx

