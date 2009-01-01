|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Rxt 215 sending unit
Hi guys,
I got a sensor code on my dash on my 2005 Rxt215 and the gas gauge says fuel low with a full tank. I replaced the sending unit but still having the same issue and now the ski is idling high with the new sending unit. Is there a reset that has to be done to fix the sensor and the high idle with the new sending unit or is there another sensor that needs to be changed? Thanks in advance
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Rxt 215 sending unit
So it seems the high idle went away with a couple start ups but still have the sensor issue, gauge says tank is empty when it’s full
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules