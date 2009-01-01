 Rxt 215 sending unit
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:03 PM #1
    Ridered
    Ridered is offline
    PWCToday Regular Ridered's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    58

    Rxt 215 sending unit

    Hi guys,
    I got a sensor code on my dash on my 2005 Rxt215 and the gas gauge says fuel low with a full tank. I replaced the sending unit but still having the same issue and now the ski is idling high with the new sending unit. Is there a reset that has to be done to fix the sensor and the high idle with the new sending unit or is there another sensor that needs to be changed? Thanks in advance
    750sx
    650sx





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:47 PM #2
    Ridered
    Ridered is offline
    PWCToday Regular Ridered's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    58

    Re: Rxt 215 sending unit

    So it seems the high idle went away with a couple start ups but still have the sensor issue, gauge says tank is empty when it’s full
    750sx
    650sx





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 