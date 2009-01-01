|
WTB: a 6" crossbar pad
I picked up a set of bars for my HX, but they're missing a pad, and I've learned that it's a little tricky to find one in this length. I figure I'd try an ad here before I buy something new. Ideally, a white Blowsion pad, but I'm open to anything else.
I do realize I could just buy a new one for $10, but shipping to Canada is a killer. It'd be nearly $50 by the time it got here.
Thanks in advance!
