PWCToday Regular
WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine
Hello
I am looking to swap a 650 into my JS550. Does anyone in the Chicago/ Milwaukee area have a 650 motor, whole sit down with 650, stand up with 650, or X2 for sale? PM me what you've got. Can't hurt to ask!
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine
Also looking for stock 550 bedplate, mounts, and all hardware.
