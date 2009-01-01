 WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    sorejo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    86

    WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine

    Hello

    I am looking to swap a 650 into my JS550. Does anyone in the Chicago/ Milwaukee area have a 650 motor, whole sit down with 650, stand up with 650, or X2 for sale? PM me what you've got. Can't hurt to ask!
  Yesterday, 10:48 PM
    sorejo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    86

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine

    Also looking for stock 550 bedplate, mounts, and all hardware.
