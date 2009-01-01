Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 86 WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine Hello



I am looking to swap a 650 into my JS550. Does anyone in the Chicago/ Milwaukee area have a 650 motor, whole sit down with 650, stand up with 650, or X2 for sale? PM me what you've got. Can't hurt to ask!

PWCToday Regular
Join Date Oct 2020
Location Wisconsin
Posts 86

Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 Engine

Also looking for stock 550 bedplate, mounts, and all hardware.

