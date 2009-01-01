Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Back before the "bathtub ring" #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 434 Back before the "bathtub ring" I was desperate to watch something new last night as the Saints decimated Tom Brady and crew. No new shows and no good movies. So, I swiped and swiped and swiped and stumbled across the 1994 "classic" Tim Burton MARS ATTACKS.



It was hilarious how these A-list actors gave it 100% for the most ridiculous movie ever. I had never seen it but if you are sick or the weather is bad, watch this movie as the Martians decimate Las Vegas and Pahrump as the movie concludes at the railroad tunnels at Lake Mead. Check out the water level at Lake Mead. NO BATHTUB RING! How awesome would it be to ride your ski around those leftover spaceships?



lakemead.jpg



For any of you old farts, that is Tom Jones crooning to Annette Benning as the movie concludes. Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

