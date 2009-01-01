|
1999 SXi Pro full tear down
Howdy All,
I am in the process of completely tearing down and rebuilding my '99 SXi Pro. I have the hull just about bare. All plastics removed. Handle pole off as well as motor and tank removed.
My plan is to have the hull completely renovated/re-done/painted.
Motor: I am rebuilding the cabs and doing a top-end rebuild.
My question is for the top-end rebuild. Do I need to have it honed or bored before putting in a new pistons and rings? Here's a pic of the top-end. What is the recommendation?
top-end.jpg
top-end1.jpg
I'll likely be posting more PICS as this project progresses. This is my first time doing this, so I am pretty much winging it.
Thanks,
Mike
