Howdy All,

I am in the process of completely tearing down and rebuilding my '99 SXi Pro. I have the hull just about bare. All plastics removed. Handle pole off as well as motor and tank removed.

My plan is to have the hull completely renovated/re-done/painted.

Motor: I am rebuilding the cabs and doing a top-end rebuild.

My question is for the top-end rebuild. Do I need to have it honed or bored before putting in a new pistons and rings? Here's a pic of the top-end. What is the recommendation?
top-end.jpg

top-end1.jpg

I'll likely be posting more PICS as this project progresses. This is my first time doing this, so I am pretty much winging it.

Thanks,
Mike