WTB Aftermarket JS550 Parts



I am considering swapping a 62t into a JS550 hull I have and am trying to figure out how much it will cost to do this with the extra parts. I am wondering how much a Mariner waterbox, scoop grate, and ride plate would cost? Also is there anyone who has attempted the conversion but didn't finish because I don't want to spend the $400 on the Rhaas conversion kit and then screw something up or lose interest, does anyone have a used conversion kit they might be willing to part with?



