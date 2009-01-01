Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Triple button holder (black, billet) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 1 Triple button holder (black, billet) Selling a billet triple button holder, hoping to fund the purchase of a single button holder for my HX.

It's anodized black, in nice shape, except for the scratch on the back as shown in the picture.

All 3 screws come out easily.

Not sure of the manufacturer as there is no markings on it. I assume PJS.



wcMe9Ex.jpg7J11Tjb.jpgmj78WkW.jpg



