Triple button holder (black, billet)
Selling a billet triple button holder, hoping to fund the purchase of a single button holder for my HX.
It's anodized black, in nice shape, except for the scratch on the back as shown in the picture.
All 3 screws come out easily.
Not sure of the manufacturer as there is no markings on it. I assume PJS.
Asking $125 + shipping.
