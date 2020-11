Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to test overheating buzzer 94...750 slt #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location houston tx Age 30 Posts 81 How to test overheating buzzer 94...750 slt Hello all..once again I have general question. Is there a way to test the buzzer? I got this ski used and ran it yesterday and felt around the water exhaust area in the motor. Was warm but okay to touch. But I still want to test the buzzer. Since there is no gauge Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules