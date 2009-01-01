Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Chicago Posts 9 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards Took the SC out for its maiden voyage yesterday. Pull the throttle and it would go about 20 yards and die. Had to choke it to start back up. Seems like it was starving for fuel. Looking over things this morning and found the vent and return lines switched on the tank (previous owner never had it running, bought as a project). Before I drive back to the lake (in Illinois in November), does this sound like it would be the issue?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,312 Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards Doubt it, vent and return should both just be open at the top of the tank. It would still function normally. Sounds like fuel starvation. Corroded or broken pickup tube. Pull the fuel pickup out of the tank and have a look. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Chicago Posts 9 Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards Tubes and filters looked good. I might swap the carb off my 650sx quick....142B0970-2875-4E87-8B5D-AB4F8594688D.jpeg #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,397 Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards Sounds like the filter in the carb may be stopped up to me Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules