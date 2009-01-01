 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards
pxctoday

  Today, 10:05 AM #1
    P-Money
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    9

    650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards

    Took the SC out for its maiden voyage yesterday. Pull the throttle and it would go about 20 yards and die. Had to choke it to start back up. Seems like it was starving for fuel. Looking over things this morning and found the vent and return lines switched on the tank (previous owner never had it running, bought as a project). Before I drive back to the lake (in Illinois in November), does this sound like it would be the issue?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:19 AM #2
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,312

    Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards

    Doubt it, vent and return should both just be open at the top of the tank. It would still function normally. Sounds like fuel starvation. Corroded or broken pickup tube. Pull the fuel pickup out of the tank and have a look.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:52 AM #3
    P-Money
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    9

    Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards

    Tubes and filters looked good. I might swap the carb off my 650sx quick....142B0970-2875-4E87-8B5D-AB4F8594688D.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:30 AM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,397

    Re: 650SC Fuel vent & return lines backwards

    Sounds like the filter in the carb may be stopped up to me
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
