Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bad day on the water for new owner 94 750...(flipped) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location houston tx Age 30 Posts 80 Bad day on the water for new owner 94 750...(flipped) Hello all..bare with me..new owner. Was testing the new ski. Everything ran okay..carbs need to be cleaned but she did run and got going well. I did premix fuel just as precaution since I havnt replaced any lines yet. However the last round before bringing her in..I was doing maybe 3mph in circles...turned out of it to line up with the dock and I flipped her. Very slow moving..anywho..I flipped back over..and tried to mount and ended up flipping again...needless to say the engine got full of water...my carb/flame thing is broken from previous owner so water definitely entered from carbs. I parked it for the night. Didn't start it. But ill pull the plugs tomorrow and dry crank her...any other suggestions besides that? Also I read somewhere to flip the ski back over counter clockwise...is this true? If so why? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2006 Location Burnet, TX Posts 54 Re: Bad day on the water for new owner 94 750...(flipped) Most Polaris skis came with a sticker on the the back, below the bond line. It was upside down so that it could be read easily while the ski is flipped. It tells you which way to turn it back over. If the ski not upside down for long and you flip it back over the correct direction, you can get back on and start it and be on your way. If you flip it back the wrong way, water will go into the engine and cause problems.



Sent from my KING_KONG_3 using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location houston tx Age 30 Posts 80 Re: Bad day on the water for new owner 94 750...(flipped) I gotcha. And its definitely full of water...I'll remove the plugs and crank it tmrw and hope for the best Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) fijiblue Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules