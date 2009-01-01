Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: fighting RV clearance issues #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 166 fighting RV clearance issues I ran the last month or so of the 2019 boating season with a tired old 717 that had two lean spots in the rpm range and was difficult to start once warmed up. I've never found any resource that discusses the two lean spots in the rpm range but I know that the difficulty to start once warm is indicative of too much RV valve clearance. I measured my clearance with feeler gauges and it was over double what it should have been. (0.7-.8mm, spec is 0.3) I chalked this up to the engine being old, it was due for replacement, so during the off season I installed a new SBT engine. I re-used my original RV cover because it was in good condition. I measured clearance before installing it using the feeler gauge method and again, it was over double what it should have been. I was in a hurry to make it out for the fresh 2020 season though so I installed the engine into the boat anyway. I fought the same lean spots and hard to start issues all season long. I performed a myriad of diagnostic parts and tests throughout the season which narrowed it down to the RV clearance again. So I sent SBT my RV cover in exchange for a new one. Upon installing the new one I performed the feeler gauge test again, and clearance was still over double what it should have been. The issues continued. I called them and told them all the tests I've been running all season and the consistent RV clearance issues I'd been measuring and they agreed that it did sound like there was an issue with the RV clearance. They agreed to warranty exchange my motor. I clarified that I did not want my same motor back and they said they would send a different reman unit. I unpacked the new motor today and the first thing I did was install the RV valve and cover to test clearance. I used both the feeler gauge and solder method this time and both indicate that clearance is still over double what it should be even on this new engine with new cover and valve. (0.7mm - 0.8mm instead of .3mm.) I'm not going to install this engine until I get this RV clearance issue resolved. But it is odd that I've been seeing the same clearance measurements now on 3 different engines with 2 different covers.



Am I measuring wrong? Is the spec in the service manual wrong? Is SBT machining their blocks wrong? The 717 that I personally rebuilt that sits next to this SBT engine in the boat runs flawlessly and the RV clearance measures within spec. I plan to call SBT again on Mon. but I wanted to get some ideas to go into the conversation first because I'm at a loss. Thank you. Last edited by HEPHÆSTUS; Today at 01:59 PM .

Re: fighting RV clearance issues I just tried another oem rv cover I had laying around and got the same measurements.

