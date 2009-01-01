Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3 Polaris SLTH & 2 Double trailers For Parts or Repair $1750 Mid West Ga. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location South East Posts 16 3 Polaris SLTH & 2 Double trailers For Parts or Repair $1750 Mid West Ga. I'm selling these for a customer of mine. They are at my shop and are available to see most any time. The hulls are in above average condition for their age. 2 of them has locked up engines. At least they will not turn. It could be the pump. The other one has good compression and will turn over but it is not firing. All of the seats are in great condition. One is on a nice aluminum double trailer. The other 2 is on a steel double trailer. They will be good for parts or someone that ride Polaris's may get 2, maybe all 3 of them running. I'm not sure if any of them has the ignition update. I do not work on very many Polaris's.



Asking $1750. Location is 65 miles south of Atlanta Ga. Text 7063023200 for pictures. No low ballers. There's money to be made if parted out. Looking to sell all of them and the trailers. Cash in person only.

