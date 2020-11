Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi Skat 140 pumps $1750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 36 Posts 95 Kawi Skat 140 pumps $1750 Selling a used Skat-trac 140 pump with what looks like a solas nozzle and trim.



The veins had some minor marks from what looks like a rock and the impellers been cleaned up.



It will come with

Skat 140 pump

Solas nozzle/trim

Skat impeller 13-5/18

Blowsion trim lever

Trim cradle



Price is USD.



Shipping from Canada and if paying PayPal please cover the fees or F&F.











