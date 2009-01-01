 Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from??
    Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from??

    Hello. I pulled this 750 out to change a stuck starter bendix and install a crankcase blockoff plate. When I pulled the cover off the front I found this mangled and torn apart very small spring stuck to the magnets on the flywheel. Any idea where this could have come from? I am thinking maybe the front crank seal but have not removed the flywheel yet to inspect (need to get a m18 bolt). I also see oil residue in the cover and on the stator (see pics). Could this come from the front engine seal or a bad oil pump (pump while installed was not being used)?
    spring1.jpgspring2.jpg
    Re: Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from??

    Looks like the spring that holds the weights in the rear of the bendix.
    Re: Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from??

    Interesting as the bendix did completely die (it was going in and out all summer).
