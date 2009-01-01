Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 23 Help Needed - Spring found stuck to 750 motor flywheel - where did it come from?? Hello. I pulled this 750 out to change a stuck starter bendix and install a crankcase blockoff plate. When I pulled the cover off the front I found this mangled and torn apart very small spring stuck to the magnets on the flywheel. Any idea where this could have come from? I am thinking maybe the front crank seal but have not removed the flywheel yet to inspect (need to get a m18 bolt). I also see oil residue in the cover and on the stator (see pics). Could this come from the front engine seal or a bad oil pump (pump while installed was not being used)?

Looks like the spring that holds the weights in the rear of the bendix.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

