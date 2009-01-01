Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 GP1200R Speedometer stopped. Question... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 56 Posts 8 2000 GP1200R Speedometer stopped. Question... I've had sending units break before and the instrument cluster quit as a result, so this confuses me. I have a 2000 GP1200R that runs well, and the instrument cluster is in great shape (bought it recently and it shows just about 30 hours). At first, the speedometer worked fine, but now it just shows 0 mph no matter how fast I go. It registers hours and will show the fuel level reasonable accurately. The sending unit doesn't look damaged, and I can spin the paddle freely and easily.



I'm reasonably sure that the sending unit is the problem here, but is there any simple way I can test it before I go out and buy another? Thanks in advance.

