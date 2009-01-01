Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Renews 2021 Mark Hahn Title Sponsorship #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 64 Posts 656 Yamaha Renews 2021 Mark Hahn Title Sponsorship Yamaha Renews the 2021 Title Sponsorship of Worlds

Longest-Running PWC Endurance Race

Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Returns for 17th Year



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif, KENNESAW GA  Yamaha Watercraft renewing its Title sponsorship of the 2021 Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Endurance Race presented by Hot Products /Jettrim /Riva Motorsports, the longest-running PWC endurance race in the world.



Now in its 17th year in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., the internationally attended 300-mile race is considered one of the sport's premier events and a favorite for Yamaha high-performance watercraft owners.



"The Yamaha Mark Hahn 300 is a world class event sanctioned by the IJSBA. This format of professional and novice racers can both compete side by side to test their skills," said Andrew Cullen, Sr. manager, digital marketing and communications, Yamahas Watercraft Group. "The race demands a combination of high performance, durability, reliability and fuel efficiency  all attributes the Yamaha brand is known for and we look forward to seeing several different models of ours in the competition."



Slated for Sunday Feb. 27, 2021, and held annually at the Crazy Horse Campgrounds, in Lake Havasu City Az, the Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 was created by former Yamaha Factory Rider Mike Follmer, in memory of his friend fellow endurance racer Mark Hahn, who was instrumental in promoting endurance PWC racing across the country before his untimely death in 2004.



The "team" format allows two riders for runabout, or sit-down, teams and up to three riders for a stand-up watercraft. Solo riders are also welcome to "Ironman" the race on either style of watercraft, which is the ultimate test of endurance and stamina.



Entry forms, race information, updates and results will be posted on the Mark Hahn web site: ijsba.com www.markhahn300.com



