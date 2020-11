Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question on Fly-wheel replacement #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 112 Question on Fly-wheel replacement So after breaking down the 750 big pin engine for rebuild I noticed that the fly-wheel looked like ****. Ordered a new "used" fly-wheel then after getting it I'm just checking that I have the right one. Original flywheel has a number stamped inside the flywheel F4T309 and the new used one has stamped F4T309. Although they look different are they the same? Just want to make sure I'm covering everything before I have the new used flywheel lightened and balanced. Thanks!



