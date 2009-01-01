Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 44/46 SBN jetting for Kawasaki 1100 STX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location So Cal Posts 12 44/46 SBN jetting for Kawasaki 1100 STX Changing from cdk's to 46 SBN's on a 97 1100 STX...Any suggestions on starting point for Jetting, Needle/seat, etc?

Motor is stock with 30cc ADA head, Coffman Pipe/waterbox, 7 degree timing advance.



