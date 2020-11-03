Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 GP1200r North Central Arkansas #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,304 02 GP1200r North Central Arkansas A customer of mine is selling his '02 1200 GPR. Always freshwater, 151 hours. Just went through carbs and changed to euro specs this year along with oil injection delete, D plate, and PV keepers. Also has new turf and seat cover. Compression is 122/120/120. Jetpump and impeller are nice. Currently winterized. Gauges still working but a little sunburned. He is disabled and this little hot rod is too hard on his back. $3950 obo. He might even look at a plush riding 3 seater trade. Located in Harrison Arkansas. You can contact me and I'll pass the info to him. Attached Images 20201103_103207.jpg (3.49 MB, 1 views)

20201103_103207.jpg (3.49 MB, 1 views) 20201103_103333_HDR.jpg (3.24 MB, 1 views)

20201103_103333_HDR.jpg (3.24 MB, 1 views) 20201103_103341_HDR.jpg (3.25 MB, 1 views)

20201103_103341_HDR.jpg (3.25 MB, 1 views) 20201103_103555.jpg (2.54 MB, 1 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules