A customer of mine is selling his '02 1200 GPR. Always freshwater, 151 hours. Just went through carbs and changed to euro specs this year along with oil injection delete, D plate, and PV keepers. Also has new turf and seat cover. Compression is 122/120/120. Jetpump and impeller are nice. Currently winterized. Gauges still working but a little sunburned. He is disabled and this little hot rod is too hard on his back. $3950 obo. He might even look at a plush riding 3 seater trade. Located in Harrison Arkansas. You can contact me and I'll pass the info to him.