Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wdk Rev #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 33 Posts 5,280 Wdk Rev Waterdawg Rev hull, Yamaha based, extras included



asking $2300.00, located in Buffalo, NY, pick up only Attached Images B4B488AB-6AAA-45B7-8ACD-7C9D80FE9F6E.jpeg (3.18 MB, 7 views)

B4B488AB-6AAA-45B7-8ACD-7C9D80FE9F6E.jpeg (3.18 MB, 7 views) 5065729D-E9A9-423C-A96F-A6619E945787.jpeg (3.31 MB, 6 views)

5065729D-E9A9-423C-A96F-A6619E945787.jpeg (3.31 MB, 6 views) 0200D798-4DB6-4397-B6DC-D8C3C331BCE3.jpeg (3.35 MB, 5 views)

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 39 Posts 192 Re: Wdk Rev Good looking ski! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,194 Re: Wdk Rev Is the xscream adjustable? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 33 Posts 5,280 Re: Wdk Rev It is not, but can be depending on what steering system you use.

