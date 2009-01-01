 2004 sea doo 3d 800 rfi project
  Today, 07:24 AM
    troy boy
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,272

    2004 sea doo 3d 800 rfi project

    AOEV5860.JPGGSDC9040.JPGCYDO8814.JPGIMG_6946.JPGIMG_6948.JPGIMG_6949.JPGIMG_6950.JPGIMG_6951.JPG this ski either has a locked up motor or starter, only missing front bumper. put a battery in it and it triple beeps then just clicks, gauge powers up. have a video of it just clicking.....600 bucks no ship bill of sale only shop abandoned ski, also this ski is pretty faded from being left outside....has kart seat and the foot pieces whatever they are
    Last edited by troy boy; Today at 07:25 AM.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
