2004 sea doo 3d 800 rfi project
AOEV5860.JPGGSDC9040.JPGCYDO8814.JPGIMG_6946.JPGIMG_6948.JPGIMG_6949.JPGIMG_6950.JPGIMG_6951.JPG this ski either has a locked up motor or starter, only missing front bumper. put a battery in it and it triple beeps then just clicks, gauge powers up. have a video of it just clicking.....600 bucks no ship bill of sale only shop abandoned ski, also this ski is pretty faded from being left outside....has kart seat and the foot pieces whatever they are
Last edited by troy boy; Today at 07:25 AM.
