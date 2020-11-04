Selling a sxr800 engine thats bored to 849 and hasnt been run since the new top end. Listed below is what it comes with.
Tbm head (needs o-rings)
Riva power bomb carbs
R&D m-16 reeds/spacers
Stock ebox (03)
Extra ebox cover
Stator/cover (03)
Powdercoated yellow/black
Sxr bed plate
Blowsion filters (green not the black)
Starter
Bendix
**one issue is a broke bolt in the bottom right intake**
Engine will be shipped from Canada. Its around $200-250usd depending on where you are in North America and if you want it insured.
If in Canada x 1.30
The price is in usd, if paying via PayPal cover fees or F&F
