Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 800 engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 36 Posts 94 Sxr 800 engine Selling a sxr800 engine thats bored to 849 and hasnt been run since the new top end. Listed below is what it comes with.



Tbm head (needs o-rings)

Riva power bomb carbs

R&D m-16 reeds/spacers

Stock ebox (03)

Extra ebox cover

Stator/cover (03)

Powdercoated yellow/black

Sxr bed plate

Blowsion filters (green not the black)

Starter

Bendix





**one issue is a broke bolt in the bottom right intake**



Engine will be shipped from Canada. Its around $200-250usd depending on where you are in North America and if you want it insured.



If in Canada x 1.30



The price is in usd, if paying via PayPal cover fees or F&F













