 Yamaha 650 Motor
    Yamaha 650 Motor

    Re: Yamaha 650 Motor

    Had even 135ish compression when pull from a running ski several years ago. Cylinders where lubed prior to storage. Was planning to use motor for a project ski but life is telling me otherwise....

    Come with start/stop switch, ebox, and carb. Perfect for a jetjohn project.

    Search Keys:
    Wave Runner
    jetski
    super jet
    650sx


    asking $325 local pickup only will not ship unless buyer is will to pay actual shipping cost including packaging materials...
    Re: Yamaha 650 Motor

    idk why the original post looks so awful..
