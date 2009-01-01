|
|
-
Yamaha 650 Motor
[COLOR=var(--primary-text)]Had even 135ish compression when pull from a running ski several years ago. Cylinders where lubed prior to storage. Was planning to use motor for a project ski but life is telling me otherwise....Come with start/stop switch, ebox, and carb. Perfect for a jetjohn project.Search Keys:Wave Runnerjetskisuper jet650sxasking $325 local pickup (HARRISBURG PA METRO - 17055)IMG_0259.jpgIMG_0260.jpgIMG_0261.jpgIMG_0262.jpg[COLOR=var(--primary-text)]only will not ship unless buyer is will to pay actual shipping cost including packaging materials...[/COLOR]
[/COLOR]
-
Re: Yamaha 650 Motor
Had even 135ish compression when pull from a running ski several years ago. Cylinders where lubed prior to storage. Was planning to use motor for a project ski but life is telling me otherwise....
Come with start/stop switch, ebox, and carb. Perfect for a jetjohn project.
Search Keys:
Wave Runner
jetski
super jet
650sx
asking $325 local pickup only will not ship unless buyer is will to pay actual shipping cost including packaging materials...
-
Re: Yamaha 650 Motor
idk why the original post looks so awful..
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules