Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 small pin pistons #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 395 750 small pin pistons WTB: 750 small pin pistons kits. Let me know what you have. Iím looking for pistons, rings, wrist pin, pin bearings and clips.

im on std Bore currently. Compression was good but pistons have marks and would prefer to put new ones in. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,301 Re: 750 small pin pistons I have one nice one. With clips, pin, rings, and bearing. $40 shipped http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

