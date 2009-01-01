Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New/first ski. 1990 Yamaha SJ650 Superjet workshop manual help? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Scotland Posts 4 New/first ski. 1990 Yamaha SJ650 Superjet workshop manual help? Hi guys, - (Also posted here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=494895)



New to the community. Just picked up a 1990 SJ650 an I'm far more excited than I should be considering it's winter in Scotland. I have no experience owning jetskis, but plenty with motocross bikes and other toys.



I'm looking for a service manual for the ski, (am happy to buy one if there are no copies online). I've had mixed results with scanned copies of service manuals in the past for older bikes.



The shell looks in good shape, very clean in the engine bay, bad paint job externally. Engine sounds good, seen it running on the water, compression on pistons is 150psi, random mix of fasteners (quite a few missing) so will be replacing the full set. ride plate is missing a chunk off the back corner (about 1"x1.5").



After giving it a run this weekend I'll likely pull the engine and pump out and give it a really good check over, and make a shopping list for replacement parts if anything needs attention. Later in the year when the lochs freeze over I'll clean-up the shell, repaint and fix any damage that occurred from enthusiastically learning about the limits of the thing.



Anyone have any recommendations on where to find a good service manual/owners manual? (Yamaha site only goes back to 2015)



Very happy to be joining the community, thank you for any info advice in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules