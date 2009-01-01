|
|
-
JS550 wear ring replacement ...
I searched to no avail, and yea I realize I can just find another used one that's not bulging, but let's say my winter search comes up empty and I want a shop to put in a new wear ring ... does that shop still exist, and if so, what's their name?
Likewise, if one of you have a nice pump shoe with good ring for reasonable money shipped to CT, LMK.
Thanks in advance,
J
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules