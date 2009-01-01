Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for some info on the 1998 GP 1200 engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location nc Posts 2 Looking for some info on the 1998 GP 1200 engine Hello all,



I'm building a jet boat and I have two 1998 Yamaha GP1200 engines to put in it (65U). Long story short, I drove all the way to NH from NC to get these skis because they were a matching (so I thought) pair and they were both in running condition, with one only having a "mechanic certified" fuel issue. Well I got there to pick them up and did a comp test, a general look-over inspection, and started + ran both. Got home and within the week had the entire engine dismantled. Well this fuel issue turned out to be the case of "I dropped something down the carb and left it," as something went through the case on the center cylinder, blew a hole in the bottom half and ripped up the top half, took two chunks out of the sleeve right below the intake ports, and mauled the head / scored the cylinder. I am still baffled as to how my compression gauge, which has proven reliable over the years, read 110psi. My guess is he blew it up, had his neighbor put a new piston in it, and let it roll. Aside from this, there were 3 bolts only hand tight on the head and numerous other backyard repair mistakes I found on the engine.



So I'm in the process of essentially building an entire engine around just a crankshaft.



What is your opinion on the cheapest way to go about this while still having a quality engine?



I can't swap for a reman because every part I would send out for the core charge, less the sleeveless cylinders and crank, is junk. I'm also wary of buying a used engine.



I'm thinking I'm going to have to find a head, a complete case, and resleeve the cylinders with a new piston kit and complete gasket kit.

I have already popped the old sleeves out.



Also, when I got there he showed me the "$300 aftermarket RIVA racing intakes" he had on both. I knew I'd be replacing these with the fatory intake boxes, but I wanted to ask if there was any value to these homemade intakes? I tried to put a picture below byt it won't let me upload. Basically it's a glued together schedule 40 pvc intake manifold with a filter strapped to the front.



Also, do these engines come from the factory with a steel liner? the liners I popped out were steel.

