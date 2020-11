Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to dissolve old fuel deposits #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Australia Age 66 Posts 1 How to dissolve old fuel deposits HI, I have a Kawasaki JH750B 1993 that has been sitting for years and now I am fixing her up.

Does anyone know how to dissolve the old dried up fuel residue? Its white powder from the sediment bowl.

I can manully clean some of it off but like to be able to clean using some type of liquid solution.



I tried to upload a photo but the system will not allow me to do that.



thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules