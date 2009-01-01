 62t Boyesen RAD Intake
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:03 PM #1
    Pro-pulsion
    Pro-pulsion is offline
    Frequent Poster Pro-pulsion's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    163

    62t Boyesen RAD Intake

    I am considering buying a complete Boyesen RAD intake or just the complete RAD valves if the intake is a no show, figured I should ask around and see what's available. Shipping would be going to Canada, let me know you have, thanks.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:04 PM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    739

    Re: 62t Boyesen RAD Intake

    Post want add on x. They come up all the time. 1/2 retail
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:18 PM #3
    Pro-pulsion
    Pro-pulsion is offline
    Frequent Poster Pro-pulsion's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    163

    Re: 62t Boyesen RAD Intake

    Yessir I did

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bruce in SB

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 