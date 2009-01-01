|
62t Boyesen RAD Intake
I am considering buying a complete Boyesen RAD intake or just the complete RAD valves if the intake is a no show, figured I should ask around and see what's available. Shipping would be going to Canada, let me know you have, thanks.
Re: 62t Boyesen RAD Intake
Post want add on x. They come up all the time. 1/2 retail
Re: 62t Boyesen RAD Intake
Yessir I did
