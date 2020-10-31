Hey guys I pulled this motor from my Kawasaki x2. It ran good and then one day I took a small spill and it wouldnt fire up. I thought that it had just gotten flooded but when it wouldnt start we pulled the plugs and saw it was no longer getting any spark. I decided to pull the motor thinking it was the stator or something along those lines. The stator ended up looking great though. When I had the engine pulled my buddy mentioned he had a 750 that he didnt want. I ended up dropping in the 750 and never did figure out what was causing it to not fire up. It would crank but never turn over. Up until then it ran great. Unfortunately I cracked the piston when I was trying to get the drive shaft coupler off so itll need a new piston. Any questions and Ill be happy to try and help.
Make me an offer
