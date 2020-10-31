Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 motor, fly wheel, stator etc #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Foslom Age 29 Posts 11 Kawasaki 650 motor, fly wheel, stator etc Hey guys I pulled this motor from my Kawasaki x2. It ran good and then one day I took a small spill and it wouldnt fire up. I thought that it had just gotten flooded but when it wouldnt start we pulled the plugs and saw it was no longer getting any spark. I decided to pull the motor thinking it was the stator or something along those lines. The stator ended up looking great though. When I had the engine pulled my buddy mentioned he had a 750 that he didnt want. I ended up dropping in the 750 and never did figure out what was causing it to not fire up. It would crank but never turn over. Up until then it ran great. Unfortunately I cracked the piston when I was trying to get the drive shaft coupler off so itll need a new piston. Any questions and Ill be happy to try and help.



Make me an offer



















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules