Hey guys Iíve got a 38mm up pull carb and two manifolds. Black manifold has been opened to 38. The green is an oem 38m, needs thread repair in one hole.



I bought it from prickofmisery a few months back for my 650 x2 and never used it because I ended up doing a 750 swap. Itís in excellent condition.



$100 shipped























