I am restoring a 1998 Pro and was just ready to rivit on the rear sponsons when I found a few threads about leaving them off for better handling

I already have molded in front tubbies and planned on an extended ride plate and maybe hull extenders

What should I do with the rear sponsons? Ski is for the wife to cruise and sightsee so just needs to ride straight and smooth

