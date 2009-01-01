|
|
-
SeaDoo 787 Head info..
Hello
Does anybody know info on the thickness of a 1 hole head gasket thickness of a SeaDoo --787 engine
Thanks any info is helpful.
-
Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..
No head gasket,they use orings.
-
Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..
if you are talking about base gaskets then , a 6 hole gasket corresponds to 0.6mm, 5 hole 0.5mm etc, etc
-
Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..
Yes on base gasket sorry did on a rush should have been pacific.like 4 hole is 0.16 thousands I need base gasket 1 large hole measurements what is the thousands?.
