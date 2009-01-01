 SeaDoo 787 Head info..
  1. Yesterday, 06:49 PM #1
    Americanracer001
    SeaDoo 787 Head info..

    Hello
    Does anybody know info on the thickness of a 1 hole head gasket thickness of a SeaDoo --787 engine
    Thanks any info is helpful.
  2. Yesterday, 07:43 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..

    No head gasket,they use orings.
  3. Yesterday, 08:30 PM #3
    CALJET
    Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..

    if you are talking about base gaskets then , a 6 hole gasket corresponds to 0.6mm, 5 hole 0.5mm etc, etc
  4. Yesterday, 10:23 PM #4
    Americanracer001
    Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info..

    Yes on base gasket sorry did on a rush should have been pacific.like 4 hole is 0.16 thousands I need base gasket 1 large hole measurements what is the thousands?.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 