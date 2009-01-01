Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SeaDoo 787 Head info.. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location New York Posts 7 SeaDoo 787 Head info.. Hello

Does anybody know info on the thickness of a 1 hole head gasket thickness of a SeaDoo --787 engine

Thanks any info is helpful. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,074 Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info.. No head gasket,they use orings. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 82 Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info.. if you are talking about base gaskets then , a 6 hole gasket corresponds to 0.6mm, 5 hole 0.5mm etc, etc #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location New York Posts 7 Re: SeaDoo 787 Head info.. Yes on base gasket sorry did on a rush should have been pacific.like 4 hole is 0.16 thousands I need base gasket 1 large hole measurements what is the thousands?. Last edited by Americanracer001; Yesterday at 10:38 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

