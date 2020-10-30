Clean California title and reg in my name
Perfect 170/170 compression
Factory Reed Half Pipe
Skat 15.5 impeller
West coast Intake Grate
West Coast ride plate
Pink bars
Hot products throttle lever
Lanyard switch faceplate
Ski has very low hours. Got it off the original owner earlier this year. Came with MSO from dealer. Spent most of its life next to a pool shed in El Paso Texas since 95
Only thing wrong is the back left end cap. These are removable and void, so there is no water in the hull.
No trailer
Location: Hermosa Beach CA 90254
Price : $2600
Would trade for a Yamaha Squarenose Superjet
