 1992 Kawasaki 550sx - Hermosa Beach CA $2600
  Yesterday, 11:25 PM
    rhugo21
    1992 Kawasaki 550sx - Hermosa Beach CA $2600

    Clean California title and reg in my name
    Perfect 170/170 compression
    Factory Reed Half Pipe
    Skat 15.5 impeller
    West coast Intake Grate
    West Coast ride plate
    Pink bars
    Hot products throttle lever
    Lanyard switch faceplate

    Ski has very low hours. Got it off the original owner earlier this year. Came with MSO from dealer. Spent most of its life next to a pool shed in El Paso Texas since 95

    Only thing wrong is the back left end cap. These are removable and void, so there is no water in the hull.

    No trailer

    Location: Hermosa Beach CA 90254

    Price : $2600

    Would trade for a Yamaha Squarenose Superjet


















