Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 550sx - Hermosa Beach CA $2600 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 29 Posts 1,513 1992 Kawasaki 550sx - Hermosa Beach CA $2600 Clean California title and reg in my name

Perfect 170/170 compression

Factory Reed Half Pipe

Skat 15.5 impeller

West coast Intake Grate

West Coast ride plate

Pink bars

Hot products throttle lever

Lanyard switch faceplate



Ski has very low hours. Got it off the original owner earlier this year. Came with MSO from dealer. Spent most of its life next to a pool shed in El Paso Texas since 95



Only thing wrong is the back left end cap. These are removable and void, so there is no water in the hull.



No trailer



Location: Hermosa Beach CA 90254



Price : $2600



Would trade for a Yamaha Squarenose Superjet





































Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by rhugo21; Yesterday at 11:27 PM . Oside Crew











Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules