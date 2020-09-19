 X2/900 build
Thread: X2/900 build

  Yesterday, 09:53 PM #1
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    33
    Posts
    31

    X2/900 build

    Ive been lurking around here and noticed a lot of bad *** swaps "mostly 1100s" So i looked into x2's for the first time and found a bare hull, and oddly enough it had the rear exhaust already done and BAM, i figured id give it a shot, i bought the hull, and searched for donors. Althought i was looking for a 1100, all i could find for cheap were 900s... thats it, so i went to pick up a free 900zxi and came home with 2 free 900's. the guy had the other 1 "STX" and didnt want it on his trailer anymore, so he just gave it to me. I noticed differences in the carbs, are there any differences performance wise? I went on ebay and found a custom made tiny waterbox to help with noise.centerbleed was the plan so i blasted the chamber at work and im having it done. fitment was kind of an issue, i was thinking of having the exhaust mani milled to help with clearance. Any help or opinions are greatly welcomed. ill post pics as i go!
    20200926_165310.jpg20201009_095627.jpg20201009_095639.jpg20201023_171642.jpg20200919_110756.jpg20201023_171622.jpg20201028_200410.jpg
