Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2/900 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 33 Posts 31 X2/900 build Ive been lurking around here and noticed a lot of bad *** swaps "mostly 1100s" So i looked into x2's for the first time and found a bare hull, and oddly enough it had the rear exhaust already done and BAM, i figured id give it a shot, i bought the hull, and searched for donors. Althought i was looking for a 1100, all i could find for cheap were 900s... thats it, so i went to pick up a free 900zxi and came home with 2 free 900's. the guy had the other 1 "STX" and didnt want it on his trailer anymore, so he just gave it to me. I noticed differences in the carbs, are there any differences performance wise? I went on ebay and found a custom made tiny waterbox to help with noise.centerbleed was the plan so i blasted the chamber at work and im having it done. fitment was kind of an issue, i was thinking of having the exhaust mani milled to help with clearance. Any help or opinions are greatly welcomed. ill post pics as i go!

20200926_165310.jpg20201009_095627.jpg20201009_095639.jpg20201023_171642.jpg20200919_110756.jpg20201023_171622.jpg20201028_200410.jpg Attached Images 20200919_110756.jpg (7.35 MB, 4 views)

20200919_110756.jpg (7.35 MB, 4 views) 20201023_171622.jpg (8.71 MB, 4 views)

20201023_171622.jpg (8.71 MB, 4 views) 20201028_200410.jpg (7.89 MB, 5 views)

