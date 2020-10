Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: West Coast Pipe & manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location CA Posts 8 West Coast Pipe & manifold I'm thinking of selling this pipe & manifold. anybody know what its worth?



Westcoast pipe.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,728 Re: West Coast Pipe & manifold Go to the market place section and try the search bar.



Sent from my SM-S767VL using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 92 Re: West Coast Pipe & manifold What brand manifold is that.Looks dual cooled but not from WC. Mariner or PJS.Kirker used that fin design as well.I bought a freshly powder coated full pipe for $350 shipped a few months ago from this site.

I would be interested in the mani.Shoot me a PM if you want to sell separate. 89 Kawasaki 650sx-Coffman pipe,west coast waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf



83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf



86 550

