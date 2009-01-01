Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 750 sxi pro project issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort Myers Beach, Florida Age 33 Posts 20 99 750 sxi pro project issues Howdy,



got this project I been going through and got some questions. The Stock mikuni carbs were pretty shot from sitting and had pitting on bores so I found the dual Keihin cdk2 pair and manifold off a 750 zxi (Replaced gaskets) and attempted to tune today at the launch. It liked to idle and start right up but was bogging and shutting off when giving throttle. After several adjustments I decided to pack.



brand new plugs and just like last time the pto plug showed rich condition. Also seemed to be losing a cylinder at times on the hose. Im thinking coil? But had consistent spark with inline light tester. Need to test but got one on the way because this Ebox was bad, half full of water.



also I dont if related or not but at times the pro cylinder is getting hotter. I vacuum checked and didnt lose much psi on leak down so decided to try and dial things in before I do a full resto.



i dont know this model but what Im finding weird is how much water is coming out of the exhaust on the hose. Its a lot. Is that normal? And I am getting good flow out of pisser on hose but not so much when I was idling around the launch today. Was a dribble and if I put the pump deaper and leaned back and to the left it would get a little dribble which I know will increase with pump pressure. Just seems odd how much is dumping out the exhaust on the hose. And the water coming out the exhaust is not even warm which I dont get at all. I have used new gaskets everywhere and torqued to spec.



lastly, I was going through cooling lines and pressurized the pump inlet line. I removed the cooling line from the head to the top exhaust piece (which was warm on the hose when everything else was cool)and water and air started coming out of this hole I found by the drive shaft bearing (pic). Whats that?



I know this is a lot but if anyone can add anything they know about anything or give me some ideas where to start.



also has decent compression both cylinders (135) gas tank is clean new gas. Tank holds pressure. Completely stock #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort Myers Beach, Florida Age 33 Posts 20 Re: 99 750 sxi pro project issues D59180F2-2A8A-48C6-89F3-42F2DCFE93D4.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules