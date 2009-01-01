|
587 Fuel Consumption (tuned vs non-tuned pipe)
Hey Folks,
How does the fuel consumption compare between the base model SP non-tuned exhaust and the two piece tuned pipe? I understand jetting differences will affect this to some degree. For the sake of the argument, lets assume both have a single 38mm carb setup & 147* rotary.
I'm currently working on a yellow 587 for a jet-jon project and had some questions around fuel consumption. The jon boat will be relatively light, a fiberglass 12' with 32" beam, shouldn't weigh much over 250~300lbs when finished... there will be seating for driver and 1 passenger.
If there isn't much difference, I'm going to opt for the tuned pipe... However I was also thinking if I really wanted to save gas, I could go with a 130* rotary and base model exhaust.
Thoughts?
