Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for a Seat Cover/Foam for a 1996 Sea Doo GSX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 1 Looking for a Seat Cover/Foam for a 1996 Sea Doo GSX I have a 1996 Sea Doo GSX PWC. I need a seat cover with Foam cushion to replace the one I have. I have scoured the Internet and have not found a new or used one. Does anyone know of a way to find one of these? Preferably Purple or Blue #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,393 Re: Looking for a Seat Cover/Foam for a 1996 Sea Doo GSX regrettably you need a whole seat Seadoo in their infinite wisdom glued the covers to the foam, you pretty much cannot separate the two without severely damaging the foam underneath Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 03:28 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

