Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet Cranking Issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 51 Posts 662 Superjet Cranking Issue Trying the easy way to see if anyone have experience the same issue. it's a 94 62T Raider motor with all original electricals in my Superjet. The issue started recently.. when I hit the start button, I hear a click then about 1/2 second later the starter/motor cranks and starts just fine. Battery is good and the cranking is not slow at all and it starts without any problem, just the 1/2 second delay that I am experiencing now which it never happen before. I believe something that is going bad is probably causing an abnormal current draw when the relay contact first close. it's a 94 original electrical, so it could be the relay, starter, or battery cables starting to go bad. hope someone had experience this so I don't have to go step by step.

Thanks, 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

