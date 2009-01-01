Trying the easy way to see if anyone have experience the same issue. it's a 94 62T Raider motor with all original electricals in my Superjet. The issue started recently.. when I hit the start button, I hear a click then about 1/2 second later the starter/motor cranks and starts just fine. Battery is good and the cranking is not slow at all and it starts without any problem, just the 1/2 second delay that I am experiencing now which it never happen before. I believe something that is going bad is probably causing an abnormal current draw when the relay contact first close. it's a 94 original electrical, so it could be the relay, starter, or battery cables starting to go bad. hope someone had experience this so I don't have to go step by step.
Thanks,